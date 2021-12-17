Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $620.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $644.75. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

