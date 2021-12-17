Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $344.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

