Nasdacoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,359.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $106,004.28 and approximately $7,359.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1,820,301,298.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,720.83 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,711,698 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

