National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$150.37.

TSE:CNR opened at C$164.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$159.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$144.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

