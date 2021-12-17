National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

