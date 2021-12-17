NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291.43 ($3.85).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($166,891.37).

NWG opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 221.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.52. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.