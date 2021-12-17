Navcoin Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.14 million and $413,614.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011012 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,425,197 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.