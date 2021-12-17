NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $349.30 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00017905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.83 billion and $349.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00234173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.00539835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,120,864 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

