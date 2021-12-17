Neha Narkhede Sells 166,667 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neha Narkhede also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Neha Narkhede sold 86,667 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,992,293.56.

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,748. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

