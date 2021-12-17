NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.53

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 758838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $582.23 million and a PE ratio of 66.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 193.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

