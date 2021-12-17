NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,570.00

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a total market cap of $463,642.92 and approximately $3,570.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

