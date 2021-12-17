NerveNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $18.21 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $18.21 million and $614,806.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005724 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

