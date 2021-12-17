Nestree (EGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $340,178.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $340,178.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.53 or 1.00291071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00947952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

