Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball Buys 41,717 Shares

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball purchased 41,717 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UEPS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,896. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

