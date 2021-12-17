Net 1 UEPS Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,415 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,138% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

UEPS traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $5.05. 2,360,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,896. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali acquired 24,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $135,153.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 104,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 252,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,551 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

