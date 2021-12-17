NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of NetApp worth $160,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

