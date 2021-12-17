NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $4.79 on Friday, hitting $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,779. NetEase has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.