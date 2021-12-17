NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $94.25 and last traded at $94.25. Approximately 90,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,941,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

