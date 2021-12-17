Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

In other Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,473.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

