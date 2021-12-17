Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,470. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

