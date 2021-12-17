Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 14,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $106,636 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

