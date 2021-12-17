Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NBIX opened at $84.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

