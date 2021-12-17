Neutral Dollar (nUSD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:nUSD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Neutral Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00204522 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (nUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

