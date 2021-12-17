Neutrino Dollar Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00091169 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.