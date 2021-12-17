Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $551.55 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $551.55 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.67 or 0.08297666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00077082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,427.56 or 0.99837637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 559,030,586 coins and its circulating supply is 559,029,996 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

