New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Shares Up 15.9%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)’s share price shot up 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. 278,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 138,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

New Found Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.