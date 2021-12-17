New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Community Bank System worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

