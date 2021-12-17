New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of UMB Financial worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after buying an additional 84,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,103,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,652,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.