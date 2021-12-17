New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,518,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 544,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after acquiring an additional 416,557 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,984,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.