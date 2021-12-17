New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of H.B. Fuller worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,562. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

