New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of IDACORP worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

