New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Nielsen worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after purchasing an additional 886,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

