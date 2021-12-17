New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.91 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

