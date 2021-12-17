New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.29 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.69 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

