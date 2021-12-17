New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of STORE Capital worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.94 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

