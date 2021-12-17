New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,709 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $102.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

