New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 9,889 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

