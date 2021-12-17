New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,131 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 65.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,091,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 216.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,973 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after purchasing an additional 994,078 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,602,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,631,000 after purchasing an additional 788,010 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRC stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.