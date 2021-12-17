New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,247 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 307.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

