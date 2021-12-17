New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

