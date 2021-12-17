Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,449.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3,429.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

