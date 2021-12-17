Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

