Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 38.65 ($0.51). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,607.64).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

