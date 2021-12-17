Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Down 6.5%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 283,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 666,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Newscope Capital in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

