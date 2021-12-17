Newscrypto Achieves Market Cap of $64.58 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $64.58 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.24 or 0.08288900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.38 or 1.00540874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

