NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $2,878.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00314130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.