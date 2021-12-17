Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $$93.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81. Nexans has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $104.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

