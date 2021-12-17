NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO) rose 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 146,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 426,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.61 million and a PE ratio of -27.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

