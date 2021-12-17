NEXT.coin Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.50 or 0.00914929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00259924 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003015 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

