NextDAO One Day Volume Reaches $439,865.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.64 million and $439,865.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,226,358,314 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,126,205 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.